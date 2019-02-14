Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
(WHBC) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Massillon.

36-year-old Misty Dawn Milburn was arrested on Wednesday.

She’s accused of entering the PNC Bank at 438 Lake Avenue NE on the morning of February 8th and robbing it.

Police say the woman handed the teller a note that read “Please give me the money, I have a gun and will shoot. No dye packs”.

The teller complied and Milburn fled.

Court records show she got away with $979.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

She has a preliminary hearing set for February 22nd.

