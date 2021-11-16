      Weather Alert

Bankrate.com: Ohio is Best State to Own, Operate Vehicle

Nov 16, 2021 @ 4:55am

NEW YORK, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When key factors are considered, Ohio ends up being the best state to drive a car in.

Bankrate.com examined cost, safety and driving quality.

And even our weather couldn’t knock us out of the top perch.

With cost the biggest factor, the state has the second lowest cost, including second lowest auto insurance premiums.

The state was 12th in driving quality, with the survey noting low rates of arrests for DUI and auto theft.

Popular Posts
Dwayne Johnson Shows The Sweet Way His Daughter Reacts To People Recognizing Him
Ryan Reynolds Offers Paul Rudd Advice On Being ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer
McDonald’s Giving 12 Days Of Freebies With ‘Mariah Menu”
Adele Says These Two Famous Friends “Humanize Me”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On