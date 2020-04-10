Bar Owner in Georgia Takes Money Off the Walls to Pay Staff
A bar owner on Tybee Island, Georgia, hasn’t had much business since the coronavirus outbreak. Since she didn’t have any money coming in it was a struggle to figure out how she might be able to pay her staff. And then she had an idea.
Over the years her customers had written notes on dollar bills and stapled them to the wall. So, with no customers in the bar and lots of time on her hands, she took the bills down one by one. It took her 3 days but she did it and when she was done she had over $3,000 which she split amongst her employees!