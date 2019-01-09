Barber Shaves Play Button Into Man’s Head After He Pauses Style Video

An unnamed man found that he became a viral star on the Chinese Facebook-style platform Weibo after his latest haircut.

He was watching a video while he waited to get his haircut and saw the cut of his dreams. After he paused the video, his stylist asked if he wanted the triangle too.

Unfortunately, he didn’t realize the barber meant the actual ‘play’ sign in the middle of the paused screen, so he said ‘yes’.

The man’s picture was shared on Weibo and the cut has been shared over 22,000 times.

