Barberton Named All-America City, Alliance Comes Close

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Barberton has been named one of ten All-America Cities by the National Civic League for 2022.

The league focuses on communities that work to promote early school success and equitable learning for young children.

They cite Barberton for the effort by the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority and Barberton schools to increase parental engagement, detect developmental delays and provide school materials.

Alliance was a top-20 finalist.