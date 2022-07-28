Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Barberton Named All-America City, Alliance Comes Close

July 28, 2022 4:46AM EDT
Share

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Barberton has been named one of ten All-America Cities by the National Civic League for 2022.

The league focuses on communities that work to promote early school success and equitable learning for young children.

They cite Barberton for the effort by the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority and Barberton schools to increase parental engagement, detect developmental delays and provide school materials.

Alliance was a top-20 finalist.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment