Barbie Reveals Susan B. Anthony Doll for Inspiring Women Collection
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote. Mattel created a series line honoring women who have left their mark on history. The launch coincides with what would have been Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday. Because of Susan B Anthony we have the 19th Amendment. It states you can not be denied the right to vote based on your sex. Other women in the Mattel series are Ella Fitzgerald and civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Do you have any Barbie’s from your childhood? Do you still collect them?