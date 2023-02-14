Barney Is Getting Revamped With New Content, Toys and Merch

Mattel has big plans to roll out a re-imagined animated Barney series which will have toys and merch to compliment that. The new show will debut globally next year.

It will still be geared toward preschool kids with song-filled episodes centered around teaching lessons about love, community, and encouragement. Mattel also plans a full range of toys, books, and clothing for kids. Adult fans will appreciate a line of merch for them featuring classic Barney.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya is also still working on a live-action Barney movie.