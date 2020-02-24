Bath Township Man Arrested for Bathroom Fight in Akron Bar
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34 year old Bath Township man is behind bars following a fight in a bathroom at a Coventry Township bar.
Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a fight at Picks Bar on Portage Lakes Drive around 1:30 AM Sunday morning.
Deputies discovered that 34 year old Cody Butzer punched a male patron in the face while both were in the bathroom. The victim suffered multiple broken bones in his face.
Butzer allegedly punched another man after leaving the bathroom. He was booked on multiple charges.