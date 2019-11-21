Bay Village Police Allow People to Pay for Parking Tickets with Canned Goods During Holiday Season
Man and woman, police officer making a traffic stop on the street.
It’s always frustrating to get a parking ticket. But in Bay Village the police department is helping people out who have fines to pay as well as collecting food for the hungry. Through December 31st they will allow people to pay their parking tickets with canned goods.
This policy will be in place for parking tickets up to $25 and each canned item will equal $5 in payment. That way people have more money in their pocket and they know they are helping out people in the area who are hungry. Seems like a win-win to me! Maybe other police departments will adopt this policy til the end of the year!