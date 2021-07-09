BBB: More People Ripped Off by Scams During Pandemic
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At the height of the pandemic, 80-percent of people reporting scams to the Better Business Bureau say they lost money on a fraudulent transaction.
That was a high-water mark for the BBB, which says the number had been rising.
They advise doing your homework when it comes to buying online, and keep copies of purchase agreements, receipts and such.
They also recommend using your credit card and not a debit card in making a purchase.
And, always investigate the company thoroughly.