BBB ‘Safely’ Hosts Annual Shred and E-Cycle Event
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the Canton Better Business Bureau’s yearly effort to help you protect your identity.
The free Shred and E-Cycling event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Central Catholic parking lot on West Tusc in Perry Township.
It is nearly the perfect pandemic event, but volunteers will be reminding drivers and passengers that they must stay in their cars as paper and electronics are removed from trunks by volunteers.
A few notes:
No tube-type monitors will be taken, just flat screens.
There’s an extra charge for flourescent tubes.
Businesses with 10 or more boxes of paper to be shredded should contact the BBB first.