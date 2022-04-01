BBB Seeing Increase in ‘Grandparent Scam’ Calls
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Better Business Bureau regional office in Canton reports an uptick in the number of “grandparent scam” calls.
They say scam artists will impersonate a loved one like a grandchild, calling sometimes in the middle of the night saying they need money.
They say they are in trouble with the law or their car has broken down.
Scammers have taken to using social media sites in order to learn more about their target “grandparents”.
They may even incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.
Here is some advice from the local BBB:
Follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud
• How do these scammers choose you to contact? Sometimes they contact people randomly. They also use marketing lists, telephone listings, and information from social networking sites, obituaries, and other sources.
• How do these scammers know the names of your friends or relatives? In some cases, they don’t. For instance, the scammer may say “Hi grandma,” hoping that you have a grandson. If you ask, “David, is that you?” the scammer will say “Yes!” Often these crooks will call in the middle of the night and take advantage of the fact that you may not be awake enough to ask more questions and you may not want to disturb other people by calling them to confirm the information. Sometimes the scammers do know the names of your friends or relatives. They can get that information from a variety of sources. Your relatives may be mentioned in an obituary or on a social networking site.
• What do these scammers usually say? They might say something like, “I’m trying to get home, but my car broke down and I need money right away to get it fixed.” Or they may claim to have been in a car accident. They may also pose as an attorney or law enforcement official contacting you on behalf of a friend or relative. No matter the story, they always want you to send money immediately.
• If you realize you’ve been scammed, what can you do? These scammers ask you to send money through services to wire funds or even ask you to purchase prepaid gift cards to gain funds. Contact the money transfer service immediately to report the scam. If the money hasn’t been picked up yet, you can retrieve it, but if it has, it’s not like a check that you can stop – the money is gone. Also never pay with prepaid gift cards, once they get the numbers off the back your funds are gone.
• What else can you do to protect yourself? If you get a call or email from someone claiming to know you and asking for help, check to confirm that it’s legitimate before you send any money. Ask some questions that would be hard for an imposter to answer correctly – the name of the person’s pet, for example, or the date of their mother’s birthday. Contact the person who the scammers claim to be directly. If you can’t reach the person, contact someone else – a friend or relative of the person. Don’t send money unless you’re sure it’s the real person you know.