BCI Wraps Up Work in Officer-Involved Canton Shooting
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The investigation into the officer-involved shooting of a Canton father and husband continues.
The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has wrapped up its work in the death of 46-year-old James Williams, barring any new information pertinent to the case.
BCI has provided a summary of that report to the county prosecutor’s office, and will send along more details in the coming weeks.
The next step would be to take the case to the county grand jury.
Williams was “celebrating” the New Year just after midnight on January 1st by firing a gun in the air from his enclosed 10th Street SW back porch.
Canton police officer Robert Huber, responding to reports of gunfire in the area, fired into that fence, killing Williams.