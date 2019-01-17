Be a Mix 94.1 Valentine / Chocolate, Love Songs & Dedications

It’s a special Valentine Day celebration on Mix 94.1.

Ah, the love of your life? Remember, the only way to really show them the way you felt was to make a mixtape? You found the perfect songs that said exactly what you wanted them to hear. And guess what? That music is still as romantic as ever!

Mix 94.1 will do the work for you this time with a perfect romantic playlist for you and your special Valentine! We will feature special Love Songs February 8th through the 10th. And you can record your very own Valentine greeting to your ‘love’ and we will air it February 8th through Valentine’s Day! Just use the Mix 94.1 app! Click on the OPEN MIC and record your ‘Love Note’!

And be listening for us to award Anastasiades chocolates as well!

Chocolate, Love Songs and Valentine Dedications! Only on Mix 94.1. Happy Valentine’s Day!