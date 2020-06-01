Be An Ally

Our country, our communities, our neighbors and loved ones are hurting. As a white person, it is important that I act as an ally and support the members of the black community who’s voices have been silenced or ignored for far too long. I have never had to deal with systematic racism, violence or ignorance due to the color of my skin. I have never had to worry that I could be arrested, or killed, due to a misunderstanding, bigotry, or hatred. It is hard for me to even imagine what it must be like to fear for that every day.
It is my job to read, listen, watch, and stand in solidarity with my black friends and community members. It is my job to use my privilege and my voice, to put the spotlight on the black community so their words are being heard, so those hurt get justice, and that I help end the cycle. That is my job, all of our jobs, as members of this city, this community, this country… as human beings.
Our justice system is broken, and it has been for a long time. Black people and communities have taken a knee, have started digital movements, have marched, protested, pleaded and fought for change. And yet we are STILL seeing violence and tragedies all stemming from racism, hatred, and bigotry.
You must stand and fight for change whether or not systemic violence and oppression has directly affected you or someone you know.
Because the violence won’t stop, and the tragedies will keep happening, and the heartbreaking news stories of another soul lost will still keep hitting my airwaves, unless everyone from ALL walks of life stand up and say “enough is enough.” Change, true change, comes from a united front from both those affected, and those privileged enough to have not endured the same struggles. If you don’t understand why protests are happening, read. If it’s hard for you to empathize with another’s struggles, listen. If you don’t know how to fight for change, watch.
Be engaged with your community and the struggles your fellow human beings have to experience everyday of their lives. Then stand with them.
“First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.”
-Martin Niemöller