Another study has shown that taking a short nap is good for your health. Most mammals sleep multiple times a day. Humans are the exception because of schedules and work. The latest findings say a nap can help lower blood pressure.

The nap worked as well as taking medication or making lifestyle changes to control blood pressure levels. Past studies say a 10 to 20-minute nap is best to increase your mental sharpness. Do you sneak away to take a nap during the day?