Be ‘Ready’: September is National Preparedness Month
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – September is National Preparedness Month, and if COVID-19 has taught us something, we want to be prepared for just about anything.
So what if you have to leave your home suddenly in the middle of the night because of a HazMat situation or bad storm.
Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says you want to have plans in place to build a “kit”, containing necessary medicines and other household items you would need for a couple of days.
One emergency preparedness tip in addition to those exit routes from your house in the event of a fire or such: where would the family meet afterwards?
Maybe at the end of the driveway?
Warstler says these are important things to discuss sometime this month