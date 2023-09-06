Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Bear Breaks Into Florida Home And Chugs 3 White Claws

September 6, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Security camera footage and cellphone video recorded by a 13-year-old Lake Mary, Florida boy shows a three-legged bear break into the home’s patio and help himself to some refreshments! The bear has a name…it’s Tripod and he apparently has a favorite beverage: White Claw!  He downed three Claws (mango and strawberry were the faves). 

The family dog’s barking eventually scared the bear away!  Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws! 

