Bebe Rexha confirms breakup from boyfriend of 3 years

Bebe Rexha proves she’s a strong, independent force as she faces life’s ups and downs head-on.

Over the weekend, during her Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night Of My Life performance in London, the 33-year-old confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Keyan Safyari.

According to E! News, while introducing her soulful ballad “Atmosphere,” Bebe candidly shared with the crowd, “Now I just went through a break-up, so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”

Later in the evening, while she performed “I Am,” a fan uplifted her spirits by holding up a sign that read, “You are enough.” In response, the “Blue” singer quipped, “You really are trying to make a b**** cry.”

Bebe’s confirmation of the split come shortly after the singer shared alleged text messages from Safyari criticizing her for gaining weight.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” Safyari’s text read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

The text continued with Safyari questioning if Rexha would rather him lie to her, before asking, “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

