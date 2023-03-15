Bebe Rexha confirms her third studio album, ‘BEBE,’ comes out next month

Bebe Rexha‘s fans are feeling good and not at all blue after hearing her latest announcement. She finally confirmed her third studio album, and we won’t have to wait that long to hear it.

The hitmaker revealed on Instagram Wednesday, “My third studio album BEBE is out april 28!!!!!”

Bebe also shared what appeared to be the album’s official artwork, which is a glamorous headshot of her and the big hair she’s recently been rocking. The image is given a rose-gold tint.

The announcement comes shortly after the singer unleashed the new song “Heart Wants What It Wants,” which fans felt was the introduction to a new music era. She then raised expectations by announcing a 20-date summer tour, which starts May 31. Fans can buy tickets now on her website.

Bebe began dropping hints about her third studio effort last month and recently revealed it’ll include a duet with her icon, Dolly Parton.

She told People last week, “I have this beautiful song (‘Seasons’) that I really love. I was like, ‘Oh my God, Dolly Parton would be so iconic on this.’”

Bebe sent the song over to the legendary country star and got a response. “She heard it and sent me a verse that she put together a week later, and it’s coming out! So, that’s epic,” the pop star raved.

She said Dolly’s verse made her cry, and explained the upcoming new song symbolized the changing of the seasons and the personal desire to change, as well.

BEBE follows her 2021 effort, Better Mistakes. Her team previously teased in a press release that it will be her “most ambitious and intoxicating body of work yet.”

Fans can pre-order the album now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.