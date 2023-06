Bebe Rexha was having a ball on stage during her concert in New York Sunday June 18th, when she got pelted in the head with a thrown cell phone.

It took her down to her knees and several stagehands and bodyguards came out to assist her. She ended up canceling meet and greets after the show and the guy who threw the phone is facing charges.