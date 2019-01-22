Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her for Grammys 2019 Because She’s ‘Too Big’

Bebe Rexha has a big problem and we can all relate. Rexha who is nominated for a best new artist Grammy took to Instagram to share her frustration with finding the perfect look for the Grammy red carpet.

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever…So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big,” tweeted Rexha.

She went on to say, explicitly that if her size 8 was too big for designers to create something for her, then she didn’t want their dresses. Rexha spoke on her disappointment last year when she said she wouldn’t change her size to fit designers sample sizes.

Should designers make their sample sizes bigger? What size do you consider to be plus size?