Bebe Rexha says “Heart Wants What It Wants” is “a way of checking up on yourself”

Following the top-five success of “I’m Good (Blue),” Bebe Rexha‘s latest hit is ’70s-sounding “Heart Wants What It Wants” from her upcoming album, Bebe. Bebe says the song was inspired by those moments in a relationship where you might feel unsure — and according to Bebe, that’s a good thing.

“When you’re in a relationship sometimes, especially in, like, the early stages of a relationship, you’re figuring out what you want and if this is the relationship you want to be in,” she tells ABC Audio. “And I definitely find myself second-guessing: ‘Is this what I want?’”

“I think a lot of times we judge ourselves when we’re in a relationship if we feel these things,” Bebe continues. “We feel like it’s bad to think that way. But I think it’s like a way of checking up on yourself.”

Bebe thinks it’s empowering to ask yourself, “What do I want right now? Is my heart really in this?” — and to be OK with whatever the answer is.

“If your heart isn’t where it used to be, in the place that it used to be, that’s OK,” she says. “For me, it’s learning not to judge myself and being, like, ‘Well, my heart doesn’t want this right now’ … and it is what it is. So that’s where I came from, writing that song.”

In addition to “Heart Wants What It Wants” and its retro video, Bebe has released the song “Call On Me” from Bebe, which is due out April 28. As previously reported, the album features guest appearances by Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg.

Bebe’s Best F*n Night of My Life tour kicks off in Phoenix on May 31.

