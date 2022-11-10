Bebe Rexha says “I’m Good (Blue)” is connecting because “people are just loving the 2000s right now”

What A DJ/What A Music/Warner Records

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s latest hit is “I’m Good (Blue),” a remix of the Eiffel 65 song “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2000. Why has their version suddenly become so popular? Bebe puts it down to a combination of nostalgia, and the fact that she and Guetta have a good track record.

“I grew up listening to dance music … and ‘Blue’ was definitely part of my childhood,” says Bebe, who’s 33. “I remember it so clearly, and I love that song so much. And I never thought that we would have a remix of it.”

There’s a reason she never thought they’d have a remix: It wasn’t officially released. Bebe and David recorded a version of “I’m Good” years ago, but it only made its way to TikTok after someone randomly posted it on YouTube. After it blew up, Bebe and David went back and did a proper version of the song.

“I think people are just loving the 2000s right now and the resurgence of it,” Bebe tells ABC Audio. “And I think everybody’s wanting to feel good and happy. And I think it’s just the perfect mix of, like, everybody wanting to party, feel happy — and the 2000s.”

The song is the latest in a number of David/Bebe collabs, the most famous of which is probably the top-10 hit

“Hey Mama.” Bebe thinks she and David simply “make a great team” because they’re both dramatic.

“He likes very big sounds, very big choruses, big drops,” she explains. “And I personally, in music, love dramatic parts.” She laughs, “I’m a Virgo. So I think when we come together, it’s just like this perfect mix and melting of our sounds, and it just works really well together.”

