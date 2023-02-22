Bebe Rexha will serve as headliner at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Dennis Leupold

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards added Bebe Rexha as this year’s headlining performer.

The singer will take over the KCA stage to unleash a performance of her hit single “I’m Good (Blue).”Bebe said in a statement, “I’ve always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed.”

Bebe might have jinxed herself because anyone could get covered in green goo at the show. For example, rapper Jack Harlow was coated in the green stuff after he performed a medley of his hits at last year’s show. The singer later shared footage of the unexpected sliming to his social media and captioned it, “Bucket list.”

It is unknown who’ll get slimed this year, but Taylor Swift leads the list of musical nominees with six nods. Harry Styles earned the second-most with four nominations, while Lizzo and Beyoncé are tied in third with three nods each.

Nick.com has the complete list of nominees, where you can vote for who you want to win this year. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater on March 4, with the show airing at 7 p.m. ET.

Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio will serve as this year’s hosts.

