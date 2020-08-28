Bed Bath & Beyond Laying Off 2800 Employees
This week Bed Bath & Beyond will cut 2800 jobs in the corporate office and the retail stores as the company continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The moves are expected to save the company around $150 million.
The news of the furloughs comes after the company made the decision to close over 200 stores over the next two years.
Bed Bath & Beyond also says that the company will eventually begin to put more emphasis on digital sales moving forward.
Are you a fan of bed Bath & Beyond? Has the company you worked for had financial trouble during the pandemic?