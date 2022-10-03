Behati Prinsloo supports Adam Levine at first concert since cheating scandal

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Behati Prinsloo is letting the world know she still supports husband Adam Levine. The model was present at a recent charity fundraiser in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 performed.

﻿﻿Las Vegas Review-Journal ﻿﻿reports Maroon 5 headlined ﻿Shaquille O’Neal﻿’s annual “The Event” fundraiser, which was held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It marked the first Maroon 5 performance since Adam’s cheating scandal broke.

The “Memories” singer became embroiled in controversy after several women accused him of sending them inappropriate messages. While Adam said his conduct “crossed the line,” he maintained he never cheated on his wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

Despite the drama, the crowd went wild for Maroon 5; TMZ confirmed Prinsloo was part of the crowd. Furthermore, Shaq said he wasn’t going to let the drama eclipse the good his benefit concert was doing.

“As far as I can say, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend. He’s a good man in my book,” the basketball legend previously declared. He also joined Adam onstage during the event to perform “This Love.”

Other songs performed by Maroon 5 include “Animals,” “What Lovers Do,” “Makes Me Wonder,” “One More Night,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts.”

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation put on the second annual event, which benefited the Las Vegas and Atlanta chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools. The goal is to help underserved youth achieve their full potential.

