Behind The “Man In Finance” Viral Bop

Source: YouTube

Maybe you’ve seen or heard of “man in finance” on TikTok…it’s started out as a joke and has changed the life of the girl who created it.

Megan Boni goes by @girl_on_couch on TikTok and posted a video asking someone to make a song out of her fictitious wish list of a guy. Next thing you know, it gets over 42 million views, DJ David Guetta flies her out to Vegas to perform with him and The Chainsmokers want to meet her. Then, she signs a record deal, quit her job, got an agent and a manager and is riding the popularity wave of this little lyric.