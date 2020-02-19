Beilein Officially Out As Cavs Coach
The Cavaliers and John Beilein have made it official, agreeing to part ways after just 54 games in Beilein’s first season as head coach in Cleveland. He will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.
J.B. Bickerstaff has been promoted from associate head coach to head coach effective immediately for the team’s final 28 games of the regular season.
Under Beilein, the Cavs posted a 14-40 record at the All-Star break, which is the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second worst mark in the NBA this season.
Beilein leaves before completing the first season of a five-year deal he signed with the Cavaliers back in May of 2019. He and the Cavs reached a financial settlement.
Bickerstaff becomes the Cavs fourth head coach in the last two years. His first game as Cavs head coach is 2-21-20 at Washington.