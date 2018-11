The famous Impossible Burger is getting ready to hit supermarket shelves in 2019.

The burger has been a popular fave of carnivores and herbivores around the country since it’s release back in 2016. The magic ingredient “heme” is what that gives the Impossible Burger it’s realistic meat-like qualities.

No word yet as to which stores are going to carry the burger patties but it is a done deal that they are coming soon.