Photo: YouTube

Belden Village Mall in the 1980s had to be the place to be. The Glamour Class of OJ Simpson, Joe Namath, Roger Staubach and Pete Rozelle were on their way to the Hall of Fame, Can’t Fight This Feeling by REO Speed Wagon was the number one song in the country and Higbee’s had huge sales going on. I’ve been going down a rabbit hole when it comes to nostalgic Canton stuff and seeing what has and hasn’t changed is always a trip. Obviously, the stores have changed, but on the things that stands out to me most are the cars. The parking lot looks like a car shows. Whether you were there or not, here’s a look at Belden Village mall in the 1980s.

