Belden Village Mall Ready for Holiday Rush

JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While many have been preparing to host company and serve a big meal, those in charge at the Belden Village Mall are getting ready to handle a much larger crowd on Turkey Day.
The mall is once again set to open at 6 PM tomorrow but will not close until midnight, unlike last year when it shut down at 10 PM. Its doors will open back up bright and early Friday morning at 7 AM where shoppers can return to get more deals.
More hours means more people. More people means more responsibility.
Marketing Director at the Belden Village Mall, Kari Pekar says they have been planning out a strategy for weeks to ensure everyone has the best experience possible.
“We work here with our security team as well as our house keeping team to make sure we keep up our cleanliness standards here during these busy times,” said Pekar. “We are also working with Jackson Township Police to make sure everyone stays safe both inside the mall and outside in the parking lot.”
Jackson Township Police Lieutenant Jim Manigold told WHBC News that there will be extra officers in place in all of the shopping areas. Officers still recommend shopping in groups or at the very least with one other person to ensure safety.
While the mall opens at 6 PM, a few of its stores and establishments will have different hours.
Sears will be open from 10 AM until 4 PM on Thursday, while Macy’s and Dave & Busters will open their doors at 5 PM. Dave & Busters will shut down at the same time as the mall at midnight. Macy’s will stay open until 2 AM.
T-Moblie, Dakota Watch and Ashcroft & Oak will all be closed on Thanksgiving.
On Friday, Macy’s will open an hour earlier than the mall at 6 AM, while Dillard’s will open an hour after at 8 AM. Similar to Thanksgiving, Sears will wait until 10 AM to open its doors.