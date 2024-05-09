Belieb it! Justin and Hailey are expecting

Justin Bieber has been talking for years about how he’d love to be a father. Well, he’s finally getting his chance.

Justin, 30, and his wife Hailey, 27, have revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting their first child. In a series of photos and video, Hailey wears a form-fitting lacy gown and a veil, and you can clearly see her baby bump. She’s cradling her belly in one of the photos.

The montage also features a picture of the couple holding hands and looking at each other in front of a man reading from a book. That, plus Hailey’s wedding-like gown and veil, seems to indicate they may have renewed their vows. Indeed, People reports that the photos are from their “vow renewal.”

ABC News has confirmed that Hailey is expecting and that she’s a little over six months along.

Justin’s mom is clearly excited to be a grandmother: She commented on Justin’s post, “BABY BIEBER LETS GOOOOOOO!!!” On Hailey’s post, she wrote, “THANK YOU JESUS.”

Justin and Hailey wed in 2018 in New York City and then had a larger celebration in South Carolina. In October of 2023, Hailey complained to GQ Hype that everybody was continually speculating that she’s having a baby.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s***,” she said. “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

