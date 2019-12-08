      Weather Alert

Beloved Alliance Teacher Mourned Following Head-On Crash

Dec 8, 2019 @ 6:27pm

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance High School will have grief counselors in the building on Monday, following the traffic death of a beloved math teacher.

27-year-old Madeline Wright of Hartville died Friday at Summa Akron City Hospital after the state patrol says she was struck head-on by an Alliance driver on West State Street near Route 44 along the Nimishillen/Marlboro Township line early Thursday.

30-year-old Clinton Wright was dead at the scene.

The patrol says Wright was passing another vehicle on a hill in a no-passing zone when the accident occurred.

