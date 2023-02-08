Ben Affleck Looking Miserable At the Grammys Inspires More Memes

Viewers and the Internet picked up on Ben Affleck looking miserable “like every husband that’s been dragged to his wife’s work thing,” and the memes followed. They were front row center, and weren’t aware they were on camera when Jennifer Lopez appeared to snap at him…then realized host Trevor Noah is right next to her executing a bit.

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is my favorite part of the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N9Fa3qy8xM — Trix (@laraja818) February 6, 2023

ben affleck every time jlo tells him they need to go out #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xi89ucWPw8 — MMBF (@MariaMBrittof) February 6, 2023

An EW editor who was there though said he spent commercial breaks chatting it up and being social with other celebs, mostly actors.