Ben Affleck Looking Miserable At the Grammys Inspires More Memes

February 8, 2023 11:04AM EST
Viewers and the Internet picked up on Ben Affleck looking miserable “like every husband that’s been dragged to his wife’s work thing,” and the memes followed. They were front row center, and weren’t aware they were on camera when Jennifer Lopez appeared to snap at him…then realized host Trevor Noah is right next to her executing a bit.

An EW editor who was there though said he spent commercial breaks chatting it up and being social with other celebs, mostly actors.

