Ben Folds announces first album in eight years, ﻿’What Matters Most’

New West Records

For the first time in nearly a decade, Ben Folds will be releasing a new album.

The “Brick” singer’s next solo effort is titled What Matters Most, and it arrives June 2. It follows Folds’ 2015 chamber pop record, So There.

“More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful,” Folds says. “I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

You can listen to the first single, “Winslow Gardens,” now via digital outlets.

Folds will tour the U.S. in support of What Matters Most throughout 2023. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BenFolds.com.

Here’s the What Matters Most track list:

“But Wait, There’s More”

“Clouds with Ellipses” feat. dodie

“Exhausting Lover”

“Fragile”

“Kristine from the 7th Grade”

“Back to Anonymous”

“Winslow Gardens”

“Paddleboat”

“What Matters Most”

“Moments” feat. Tall Heights

