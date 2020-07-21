      Weather Alert

Ben & Jerry’s Shared Their Edible Cookie Dough Recipe

Jul 21, 2020 @ 5:44am

If you would love to make Ben & Jerry’s edible chocolate chip cookie dough recipe at home, you are in luck. Ben & Jerry’s shared their recipe which consists of only seven ingredients and only takes 15 minutes to make.

Yes, it’s the same secret recipe for their frozen dough balls in their ice cream. Don’t worry about harmful contaminants like Salmonella and E. Coli. The recipe is safe because it doesn’t require flour and eggs. Will you try Ben & Jerry’s edible cookie dough recipe at home?

