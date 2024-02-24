Benson Boone’s World Tour and Halftime Show Highlights

In the latest episode of The Spout Podcast, hosts Erik Zachary and Tamara Dhia begin with an exclusive conversation with Benson Boone, a dynamic figure who has risen from social media stardom to become a pop music icon. Since our last conversation nearly two years ago, Boone’s trajectory in the music industry has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Moving beyond releasing ‘cassette’ versions of his singles, Boone now enjoys millions of streams, and billions of views, and is gearing up for a world tour. He sheds light on his artistic evolution, the excitement of potential onstage collaborations, and the creative process behind his visuals, including backflips for album art and the uniquely named ‘Beautiful Things’ butt jump.

Following our time with Boone, we break down this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by the sensational Usher. The Halftime Show, known for being the most eagerly awaited 13 minutes of music entertainment globally, garners extensive attention, and this year was no exception. Erik and Tamara have a lively debate about the performance, exploring the nuances that make the Super Bowl Halftime Show a cornerstone event in the music world. Additionally, they touch upon Beyoncé’s unexpected music release and album announcement.

