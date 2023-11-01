Berklee College of Music professor offering online Taylor Swift songwriting workshop this month

Plenty of colleges and universities are now offering classes on Taylor Swift, but if you don’t actually attend said colleges or universities, you can’t participate — until now.

Scarlet Keys, professor of songwriting at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, teaches a course focused on Taylor’s songwriting. Each week, the class has students analyze Taylor’s songs and discuss a new topic or technique she uses in her writing. Then, students are put into groups and go off to write their own songs using Taylor’s techniques.

“[The students] love it,” Keys told MassLive. “They’re coming to class wearing cardigans and red scarves.”

Now, Keys is making elements of the course available to everyone. On November 18 and 19, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, she’ll be teaching an online workshop focused on what she calls “the signature tools and techniques Taylor Swift uses over and over again to write songs for a global audience.”

The workshop will feature in-class writing, analysis, collaboration and even homework. It promises to give you “new ideas on how to write memorable melodies, hooks and lyrics in a deep dive into the writing of the most popular artist in the world and apply it to your genre.”

You can visit ScarletKeys.com to sign up for the workshop.

