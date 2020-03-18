      Breaking News
Bernabei: Canton Open for Business, Taking Precautions

Bernabei: Canton Open for Business, Taking Precautions

Mar 18, 2020 @ 6:10am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is balancing what might seem to be two opposing goals: providing full service and limiting personal contacts.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says there’s no reduction of services, even as some departments like those in City Hall ask that you call to make an appointment before dropping in to the city building.

The mayor also asks that you use locally-owned restaurants for takeout food at a difficult time for those businesses.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use