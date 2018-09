For more than 40 years, Bert and Ernie have been roommates on Sesame Street. But many of us have asked and speculated… could there be more between the two Muppets? Mark┬áSaltzman, the original writer, says he wrote the pair as a couple based on him and his partner, Arnold Glassman.

But the Sesame Workshop and Frank Oz disagree. They insist that the two are only friends, nothing more!