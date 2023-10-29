“Best comedic character of all time”: Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry in Las Vegas

Just hours after the world learned of the death of Friends star Matthew Perry on October 28, Adele paid tribute to the actor during her show in Las Vegas.

As Rolling Stone reports, Adele told the crowd, “It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know. This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”

Calling Perry’s Friends character, Chandler Bing, “probably the best comedic character of all time,” Adele added that she has fond memories of her friend Andrew imitating Chandler when she was 12.

“He would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would pretend to be Chandler. And I will remember that character for the rest of my life,” she said.

Adele, who was dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween, said of Perry, “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me… and hopefully now he can rest in peace.”

The LAPD told ABC News in a statement that Perry was discovered unresponsive in his Jacuzzi at around 4 p.m. on October 28. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased, the statement added, and then continued, “Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, the official cause of Perry’s death is pending the coroner’s investigation.”

