Best High Schools Rankings

(WHBC) – Some Stark County high schools are proud of their rankings on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best high schools in the country.

Jackson High School is ranked 32nd in Ohio and 925th nationally.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication by our staff, students, parents and the community,” said principal Jeff Kracker.

And he says it all starts early on in the students’ careers.

“Our K-12 teaching staff does a tremendous job of getting our students ready so when they get to the high school in many ways they are college-ready and ready to take some of those top level courses.”

He says they’re proud of the college-going culture that’s been established at Jackson High School.

Hoover High School in North Canton came in at 49th in Ohio and 1,514th in the nation.

Louisville, Green and Lake were also in the top 100 in Ohio.

In compiling the rankings, the publication evaluated more than 23,000 schools across the country.

The top high school in Ohio is Walnut Hills in Cincinnati.

The top school in the nation is Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina.