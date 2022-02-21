      Weather Alert

Bethlehem Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges for December Shooting

Feb 21, 2022 @ 4:49am

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 56-year-old Bethlehem Township man has been indicted on attempted murder charges.

That, for shooting a man in a township home back in December, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Danny McConnell is accused of going to a woman’s home in the area of 4300 Hudson Drive SW and firing six shots at a man inside.

The victim was struck twice, but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to court records.

McConnell will be arraigned on March 4.

Popular Posts
Check Out The “Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness” Trailer
2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Netflix’s Stranger Things To End With Its 5th Season
Save the Date: Kidfest is BACK!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On