Betty White Is Turning 100 And A Movie Celebrating Her Is Coming To Limited Theaters
Betty White is a dang national treasure…and she’s hitting 100 January 17th!
“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be distributed by Fathom Events and will be shown in 900 cinemas nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022.
Tickets are on sale now and locally, you can see it at Tinseltown, Mall St. Matthews and Preston Crossing.
The movie will look at her life behind the scenes, as well as her relationships with her friends and staff and her efforts as an animal advocate.
Her 100th birthday bash will also be in the show, with a guest list that includes the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
Highlight reels from her career, of course, will be featured too.