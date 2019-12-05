Beware of This Holiday Gift Card Scam
The Department of Homeland Security is warning shoppers about an effective scam on gift cards during the holiday season. Thieves have been copying down the numbers and codes that are on the backs of the gift cards while they are in the stores. They wait until they are bought and then they use them. Since many of the cards are for Christmas presents the thieves use them before the holiday and the theft isn’t discovered until after the person tries to use the gift card.
To help avoid being scammed officials are suggesting to check the back of the cards before you buy them to make sure the protective coating hasn’t been scratched. Another way to protect yourself is to buy gift cards that are kept behind the store counters.