      Weather Alert

Beware: Tyson Chicken Recall

Jul 5, 2021 @ 8:53am

  • Heads up if you’ve recently bought Tyson chicken.
  • Tyson is recalling over eight million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products.
  • The recall comes due to a possible contamination from listeria.
  • Products produced at one single plant in Dexter, Missouri between December 16 to April 13 are included on the list.
  • You can find the whole list of recalled products on the USDA site.
