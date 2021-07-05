Weather Alert
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Sarah Quinn
Gabe
Kasper
Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise
JT
Sunday night Slow Jams with R Dub!
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Let’s Grow Together Podcast
Win
MIXtivities
Submit Your Event Cancellation
commUNITY- Meet The People Who Enrich Our Neighborhoods
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Mix Half-Off Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Local News
Beware: Tyson Chicken Recall
Jul 5, 2021 @ 8:53am
Heads up if you’ve recently bought Tyson chicken.
Tyson is recalling over eight million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products.
The recall comes due to a possible contamination from listeria.
Products produced at one single plant in Dexter, Missouri between December 16 to April 13 are included on the list.
You can find the whole list of recalled products on the USDA site.
Popular Posts
This Designer Brand Is One Of The Fastest-Rising Baby Names
Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars For An Important Reason
Pinterest Bans Weight-Loss Ads
Marshal Service Names Canton Man ‘Fugitive of Week’
4th of July Celebrations Across the Area all Weekend
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Sarah Quinn
Gabe
Kasper
Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise
JT
Sunday night Slow Jams with R Dub!
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Let’s Grow Together Podcast
Win
MIXtivities
Submit Your Event Cancellation
commUNITY- Meet The People Who Enrich Our Neighborhoods
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Mix Half-Off Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On