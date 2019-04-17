Beyonce Drops Surprise “Homecoming” Album
By Sarah
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 8:38 AM

Queen Bey has done it again and the Beyhive is in celebration mode. Beyonce has dropped a surprise album and it’s called, “Homecoming.”
The album features 40 live performances of her biggest hits and coincides with her “Homecoming” documentary that also made its debut on Netflix.
The rumor was that an album called “B7” would drop on April 18, but now the Queen has shut down that rumor with the release of “Homecoming.”
What’s your favorite track from Beyonce? Do you like the way that Beyonce surprises fans with new material?

