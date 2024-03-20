Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”

March 20, 2024 11:12AM EDT
Beyoncé says one of the main motivating factors in dipping her musical toe in country music was not feeling welcome in the genre. She says it’s been in the works for years, and did thank fans for supporting the first single, “Texas Hold ‘Em” in an Instagram post. She feels honored being the first Black woman to have a No. 1 country hit.

 

 

Bey teased collaborations and surprises on her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter, but won’t call it a country album. She says it’s “a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”  The album is described as a continuation of her previous work and aims to create an immersive experience for listeners. Cowboy Carter is set to be released on March 29.

