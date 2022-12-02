Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles make ‘Rolling Stone’ Best Albums of 2022 list

Carlijn Jacobs

The latest releases from Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are included in the top 10 of Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Albums of 2022.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tops the list, with Rolling Stone calling it Queen Bey’s “stunning solo return” and “the musical highlight of the year.” Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is in at number two. Rolling Stone notes that it’s the only all-Spanish album ever to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights comes in third, with the publication highlighting three songs in particular: “Vigilante S**t,” “Bejweled” and “Labyrinth,” which Rolling Stone says “make for a euphoric streak higher than nearly anything released this year.”

The rest of the top 10 includes Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House at number five — described as a “vibrant, playful, vividly emotional song cycle” — and BTS member J-Hope‘s solo album Jack In the Box, which Rolling Stone calls “endlessly creative,” at number nine.

Further down the list is Steve Lacy’s album Gemini Rights at #14, Megan Thee Stallion‘s Traumazine at #17, Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind at #22 and BLACKPINK’s Born Pink at #25. Here are some others Rolling Stone singled out:

#36 — Camila Cabello, Familia

#37 — The Weeknd, Dawn FM

#76 — Latto, 777

#91 — Lizzo, Special

